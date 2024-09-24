Is it official? Ali Rehman Khan shares ‘date night’ picture

Things seem to be going official between actor Ali Rehman Khan and his rumoured girlfriend, fitness enthusiast Nusrat Hidayatullah, as the duo has yet again teased their relationship with new ‘date night’ pictures.

Adding fuel to the long-standing dating rumours, Pakistan’s leading fitness trainer, nutrition coach, and founder of the ’42 Day Challenge’, Nusrat Hidayatullah turned to her Instagram handle on Monday, giving the fans a glimpse of her Sunday date night with Ali Rehman Khan, at a Karachi restaurant.

“You said this cute lil pic of us deserved more than just story, so here you have it,” she wrote in the caption and added the sticker ‘Date Night’ while reposting the mirror selfie on the stories.

Khan also reshared her post on his stories, seemingly giving a subtle confirmation of their relationship, whereas, Hidayatullah continued to drop cryptic hints while replying to her followers in the comments section.

Notably, their dating rumours first began to swirl earlier this year, when the duo was spotted together at media events and later on the actor’s birthday in May.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali Rehman Khan garnered massive praise for his performance as Safeer, in the recently ended blockbuster serial ‘Noor Jahan’. The ensemble cast of young drama director, Musaddiq Malek’s sophomore directorial, also featured Saba Hamid, Kubra Khan, Hajra Yamin, Alina Abbas, Noor Hassan, Zoya Nasir, Ali Raza and Yousuf Bashir Qureshi.