Allu Arjun shares first post after release from jail

South superstar Allu Arjun has dropped his first social media post following his release from prison in a case pertaining to the death of a woman during ‘Pushpa 2’ screening.

The actor was arrested on December 13 by police after a stampede during the premiere of ‘Pushpa 2,’ resulted in the death of a woman.

Allu Arjun was sent on 14-day judicial custody by a court in Hyderabad before being given relief by the Telangana High Court.

A day earlier, the ‘Pushpa 2’ actor was released from prison after he was granted a four-week interim bail by the Telangana High Court.

“I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened,” he said after his release from prison

Now, Allu Arjun has shared his first social media post after securing bail in the case.

Taking to Instagram, the South superstar shared a video posted by Mythri Movie Makers about the global box office collection of ‘Pushpa 2.’

The post reads, “#Pushpa2TheRule crosses Massive Rs 1292 CRORES GROSS in 10 days. The HIGHEST GROSSER OF INDIAN CINEMA IN 2024.” Sharing the post on his Instagram Story, Allu Arjun wrote, “Team AA.”.

Earlier, the actor visited the residence of superstar Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad along with his family after submitting a personal bond of INR50,000 in the case.

It is worth noting here that the case stemmed from a tragic incident at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre when a stampede-like situation erupted after Allu Arjun made a surprise visit to the venue during the screening of his film.

Local police alleged that his team did not take precautionary measures to deal with the situation arising out of his arrival at the venue and also failed to inform authorities beforehand about his visit.