Punjab govt shuts amusement parks, museums amid smog

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken a major step to combat the hazardous smog conditions in the province by shutting down amusement parks and museums for 10 days, from November 8 to 17, ARY News reported.

As per details, the districts affected by this ban include Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Chiniot, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh.

Additionally, Lodhran, Vehari, and Khanewal districts are also under the smog-related restrictions.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Pakistan’s air pollution reached alarming level, with seven cities topping the list of the world’s most polluted cities.

Multan takes the unfortunate lead with an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 2,135, followed closely by Lahore at 676.

The situation is expected to deteriorate further next week, as meteorologists predict worsening smog conditions due to low wind speeds of 11km/h around Lahore and 7km/h near Multan.

Multan: AQI score of 2,135 Lahore: AQI score of 676 Peshawar: hazardous air quality Islamabad: hazardous air quality Haripur: hazardous air quality Rawalpindi: hazardous air quality Karachi: hazardous air quality

Yesterday, the Punjab government made a decision to put into action revised SOPs aimed at controlling emissions from outdoor cooking stations and barbecue grills, as the average Air Quality Index in Lahore has exceeded hazardous levels.

According to details, notice issued by Punjab Environmental Protection (EPA) Director General Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, these SOPs will take effect in the Lahore district from November 20, 2024, until January 31, 2025.

The Health Advisory System for Critical Air Pollution Events (HAS-CAPES), established on December 13, 2022, held its first meeting of the Provincial CAPEs Committee (PCC) on October 21, 2024, which confirmed that a Critical Air Pollution Event has occurred in Lahore, given the current elevated levels of the Air Quality Index (AQI).