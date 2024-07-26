Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding festivities to continue in UK? London hotel issues statement

London’s luxurious 7-star hotel, Stoke Park has issued a statement in reference to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s post-wedding celebrations at the estate.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It was reported by foreign media earlier this week that India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and his family have block-booked the Stoke Park Hotel in London, for the next two months, until September, to host the post-wedding festivities for their beloved son and daughter-in-law, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

However, reacting to the news, the estate has now denied the reports. In a statement, issued by Stoke Park on Instagram, they wrote, “At Stoke Park, we don’t usually comment on private matters, but in light of the recent media speculation, and in the interest of accuracy, we’d like to clarify that there are no wedding celebrations planned at the estate this summer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stoke Park (@stokepark)

“As always, we are committed to our future vision for the estate as a world class hotel and golf course and will continue to work with our stakeholders and local community to deliver this,” they added further.

It is worth noting here that Anant Ambani, 29, the heir of Reliance Group, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, also 29, the heiress of Viren and Shaila Merchant’s Encore Healthcare, earlier this month.

Also Read: In pictures – Red carpet style at the lavish Ambani wedding

The big fat Indian wedding of the year was attended by the who’s who of the entertainment fraternity as well as the top-list cricketers of India and notable social media influencers, in addition to the renowned billionaires, celebrities, tech moguls and political bigwigs from all over the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Before the three-day wedding affair, the Ambani family hosted two legs of pre-wedding festivities for their youngest son and his fiancee, in March and June, ahead of the grand wedding.