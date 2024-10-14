Andrew Garfield, Kate Tomas call it quits after months of dating

Hollywood heartthrob Andrew Garfield and his girlfriend, author Kate Tomas have quietly parted ways, she confirmed on social media.

In a social media activity over the past weekend, Dr Kate Tomas confirmed that actor Andrew Garfield and she have parted ways ‘months ago’, after a brief period of romance.

Responding to a query from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ star’s fan on social media, who asked if she is ‘still dating Andrew Garfield’ and asked her to convey her comment, “Tell him I’m a fan of him, please,” Tomas confirmed, “We broke up months ago…”

“But I’m sure he will be happy to know that he is loved,” she further replied.

Meanwhile, the actor is yet to comment on their break-up.

It is worth noting here that an otherwise private Garfield about his relationships, first sparked relationship speculations with self-described philosopher and spiritual reader, when the two were spotted holding hands in March this year, during their double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham.

Also Read: Andrew Garfield recalls Heath Ledger predicting ‘The Dark Knight’ success

Before Tomas, Garfield was in a relationship with his ‘Spider-Man’ co-star Emma Stone, however, the two were reported to have broken up in 2015, after four years of dating. She went on to marry comedian-director Dave McCary in 2020, and the couple welcomed their first child the following year.

He also briefly dated model Alyssa Miller until their relationship ended in April 2022.