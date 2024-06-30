web analytics
Sunday, June 30, 2024
ANF foils drug smuggling attempt from Karachi

KARACHI: The Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) on Sunday conducted an operation and thwarted an international drugs smuggling attempt from Karachi to Qatar, ARY News reported.

As per the ANF spokesperson, a container of potatoes bound for Ras Al Khor, Qatar was intercepted on a tip-off while carrying out an operation at the Karachi Gateway Terminal by the Port Control Unit (PCU).

Over the inspection of the container, the PCU officials found a huge amount of ICE [methamphetamine] drugs cleverly concealed inside the potatos.

As per the initial investigation the cargo container was loaded from a warehouse in Dipalpur city of Punjab, meanwhile, the authorities have started an investigation into the matter to identified and arrest those responsible in the drug smuggling.

