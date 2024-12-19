Angelina Jolie makes shocking admissions about her kids

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie opened up on her concerns about her children who worked with her on the set of ‘Maria.’

In a recent interview, the actress revealed how the emotional scenes in the Maria Callas biopic led to vulnerability with her children Maddox and Pax who served as production assistants.

“They’ve seen me go through a lot of things, but they hadn’t experienced me expressing a lot of the pain that usually a parent hides from a child,” Angelina Jolie said while speaking about her sons witnessing her portrayal of the opera legend in ‘Maria.’

However, the Hollywood actress maintained that the emotional experience created a new way of being honest with her children about her feelings.

Directed by Pablo Larraín, ‘Maria’ required Angelina Jolie to take seven months of intensive opera training.

“When the opera classes began, what it requires with your breathwork and your body and just the force of what you push through yourself, it’s just a very different physicality,” the Hollywood star said.

Meanwhile, Larraín lauded the professionalism shown by Maddox and Pax on the ‘Maria’ set, while Angelina Jolie revealed that Pax recorded her early vocal training sessions.

“It’s always good for your children to watch your mum not do something easily, but swear and fight and fail and have to try again,” the Hollywood actor said.

The film chronicles Maria Callas’ final days in Paris when she was addicted to anti-anxiety drugs.

It recalls the high and low notes of her tumultuous past when she wowed audiences around the world with her astonishing voice.