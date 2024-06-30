Anoushey Ashraf ties the knot, pictures go viral

Renowned Pakistani actress and host Anoushey Ashraf has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony between close friends and family.

The actress took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and followers as she answered the most-asked question that many people face at some point in their life.

“Beta aapne abhi tak shaadi kyun nahi ki? [Why haven’t you got married yet?]”, “Lo, Karli [Here, I just did it]”, she wrote in the caption of the post.

While Anoushey Ashraf disclosed that she got married, she did not reveal much about her now-husband and his identity.

However, she posted several pictures from her big day with the funny caption. For her wedding day, the actress wore a white and gold dress.

Several of her family members and friends including Ayesha Omar, Ali Hamza, Dino, Ayeza Khan, Aiman and Minal Khan along with fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar attended the intimate Nikkah ceremony.

The ceremony was solemnised through an online video link.

Anoushey’s friend Dino also shared a few snaps from the event with a note on Instagram, saying, “We waited a lot for the special day of our best friend Anoushey Ashraf.”

The Pakistani actress rose to fame as one of the earliest VJs in the industry and also made her screen debut in the early 2000s as the face of a private music channel.

In her long career, the talented actress has hosted several radio shows and took on various roles in dramas.