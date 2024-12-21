web analytics
When Anushka saw Kohli crying, Varun Dhawan reveals heart-breaking story

NEW DEHLI: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan revealed a heart-breaking story of Indian batter Virat Kohli crying over the defeat of his team.

Virat Kohli nowadays going through difficult times in his career with an average of only 25.06 in red-ball cricket this season.

In an appearance on a podcast, actor Varun Dhawan revealed how sensitive and responsible Virat Kohli is.

He gave an example of Virat Kohli’s emotional state during India’s 2018 tour of England.

In an appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, “The Ranveer Show”, Dhawan recounted a conversation with Anushka Sharma about Kohli’s mindset during tough times.

Dhawan said that Anushka had shared with him an incident where Kohli cried after India’s loss in the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, feeling responsible for the team’s defeat.

While quoting Anushka’s account of the incident Varun said “Virat, I mean, everything he’s been through, the times he’s not been in good form, some insights that Anushka shared with me, about his mindset. I think it was a Nottingham Test [Birmingham, 2018] where India had lost, and she said she didn’t attend that game that day. She came back, she didn’t know where Virat was, and she came to the room and saw him laid down, literally crying,”

Read more: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma face off in gully cricket

“He [Kohli] took the whole thing on himself that I failed when he was still the highest scorer that day, he was the captain of the side that day,” Varun added.

