Apple launches iOS 18, list of eligible devices, new features & updates

Apple has officially began rolling out iOS 18, the latest version of its operating system, which was unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

The update, which will be preloaded on the new iPhone 16 series, is available for older models starting September 16.

How to Download iOS 18

To update your iPhone to iOS 18, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Navigate to ‘General’.

Tap on “Software Update”.

If iOS 18 is available for your device, tap “Download and Install”. You might need to enter your passcode to proceed.

The download will continue in the background.

Note that while the official release date is September 16, the rollout might vary based on location and other factors.

Eligible Devices for iOS 18

iOS 18 will be available for over 25 devices, including:

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 11 series

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)

Certain features, such as Apple Intelligence, will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 and newer models.

New Features in iOS 18

Home Screen:

The update offers enhanced flexibility for rearranging apps and widgets. Users can also customize color themes and app icons for dark mode.

Control Center:

The redesigned Control Center allows for new controls accessible through a swipe-up gesture and customization of control tiles. Users can also access these settings directly from the lock screen using the Action Button.

Photos App:

The Photos app has been upgraded with smart features to help users curate collections and manage their photo library more efficiently.

Siri:

Siri now supports gesture-based interactions, enabling more hands-free functionality.

Game Mode:

iOS 18 introduces a Game Mode designed to optimize performance based on the requirements of different games.

Mail App:

The updated Mail app now includes on-device categorization, organizing emails into primary, transactional, update, and promotion groups.

Apple Intelligence:

A beta release of Apple Intelligence features will be included in a forthcoming iOS 18 update expected next month.