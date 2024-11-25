AR Rahman takes legal action against defamatory content

Indian music maestro AR Rahman took legal action against all the content creators for spreading rumours about his link-up, post-divorce announcement from his ex-wife Saira Banu.

Soon after AR Rahman and Saira Banu, announced their separation last week, in a joint statement released via their lawyer Vandana Shah, his bassist, Mohini Dey, also announced her separation from her husband, giving rise to unnecessary speculations, where several social users also accused the latter of being the reason behind the end of musician’s 29-year marriage with his wife.

While Dey has previously issued a clarification against these claims, urging people not to spread false rumours, the Oscar winner has now sent a legal notice to all the slanderers for tarnishing his image.

In the defamation notice shared by Rahman on his X handle, the ARR legal team asserted that it is directed towards interviews and other forms of content, spread with an intent to harm the reputation of their client, and warned the slanderers of strict legal action.

Notice to all slanderers from ARR’s Legal Team. pic.twitter.com/Nq3Eq6Su2x — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 23, 2024

“My client informs the hatemongers and sharers of abusive content to remove the objectionable content within the next one hour and a maximum time duration of 24 hours, he will be advised to file an appropriate criminal defamation case under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” stated the notice.

“In such an event the offenders are liable to be punished with an imprisonment of two years, with or without fine as the court may determine under Section 356 (2) of the said Act,” they warned further.

It is to be noted here that AR Rahman and Saira Banu, who tied the knot in 1995, shared three kids in their 29-year marriage – daughters Khatija and Raheema, and a son, Ameen.