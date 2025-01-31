Arjun Kapoor’s love triangle chaos unveiled in “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” poster

The makers of the romantic comedy “Mere Husband Ki Biwi,” starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, have unveiled its first poster, giving fans a glimpse of the light-hearted chaos that lies ahead.

The poster features Arjun Kapoor at the centre, with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh playfully tugging on his arms, hinting at the love triangle at the heart of the film.

Arjun Kapoor shared the poster on his Instagram with a humorous caption: “Khencho… Aur khencho!!! Sharafat ki yehi saza toh hoti hai… Kalesh ho ya clash, pasta toh mujh jaisa aam aadmi hai #MereHusbandKiBiwi In Cinemas 21st February, 2025.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments. One user wrote, “Hit hai bhaii,” while another commented, “Fantastic.”

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again, where he played a pivotal role in a story inspired by the mythological epic Ramayana.

Read More: Arjun Kapoor injured in on-set accident

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for the release of De De Pyaar De 2, a sequel to the 2019 hit, which will be directed by Anshul Sharma, known for his work on Saare Jahaan Se Mehnga.

Bhumi Pednekar is preparing for her web series debut in Daldal, where she will portray a tough cop. The series has already wrapped filming and is set to premiere on Prime Video next year.

The trio’s upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi is set to hit cinemas on February 21, 2025, and promises to deliver a fun-filled ride with plenty of laughs and drama.

Back on January 18, 2025, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor as well as film producer Jackky Bhagnani sustained injuries in an accident on the sets of ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’.

As reported by Indian media, Arjun Kapoor sustained minor injuries in a ceiling collapse accident on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ in Mumbai.

According to the details, the team was shooting a song sequence when the collapse was triggered by vibrations from the sound system but fortunately, no cast or crew member has sustained any life-threatening injuries.

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly, who was leading the sequence, recounted the terrifying moment saying, “We were on the monitor when suddenly the ceiling collapsed. Luckily, it fell in parts, and we had a trough to protect us. Had the entire ceiling fallen, it could have been disastrous, but many people still got hurt.”

Besides Kapoor and Ganguly himself, a camera attendant suffered a spine injury while the director of photography (DOP) fractured his thumb.