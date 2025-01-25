Arshdeep Singh named ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024

The International Cricket Council has named India pacer Arshdeep Singh as the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024.

Singh was in competition against former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Australia’s batter Travis Head and Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza for the Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award.

The 25-year-old left-armer played an essential role in India’s triumph at the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean and USA in June last year, with his best performance coming in a game against the USA.

In the group-stage game, Arshdeep Singh returned with the figures of 4/9 in his four overs.

The left-arm pacer was India’s leading wicket-taker of 2024, having bagged 36 wickets in 18 T20Is to secure the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2024 award.

The Indian pacer picked up his wickets at an average of just 15.31, an economy rate of 7.49 and a strike rate of 10.80.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Only four bowlers have taken more T20I wickets than the India pacer in the calendar year including Saudi Arabia’s Usman Najeeb (38), Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga (38), UAE’s Junaid Siddique (40) and Hong Kong’s Ehsan Khan (46) – with all four playing more matches.

Arshdeep Singh made his international debut for India in 2022 and has since become an integral part of their white-ball team.

The pacer was also instrumental for his team in the T20 World Cup 2024 final as they successfully defended the 176-run total against South Africa.

Arshdeep Singh ended the final with the figures of 2/20 from his four-over spell.