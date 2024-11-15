Punjab govt claims successful artificial rain experiment

LAHORE: The Punjab government has claimed success in conducting an artificial rain experiment using local technology, ARY News reported.

The experiment was a collaborative effort involving the Strategic Plans Division (SPD), Army Aviation, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and other provincial agencies. According to the Punjab government’s statement, cloud seeding was carried out in Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, and Gujar Khan.

The Meteorological Department, backing the government’s claim, stated that the cloud seeding started at 2 p.m., and rain was reported a few hours later in Jhelum and Gujar Khan. The government also suggested that the impact of the cloud seeding could extend to Lahore, where rainfall might help reduce the ongoing smog.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz praised the efforts of the involved departments, stating that the successful experiment marked a historic achievement for the province.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also expressed her satisfaction with the results. She highlighted a similar attempt which was carried out last year with the UAE’s assistance.

The Punjab government is confident that this initiative will be a breakthrough in reducing smog levels and improving air quality, showcasing the province’s capabilities in developing local solutions to environmental challenges.

Earlier, the Punjab government imposed a complete lockdown in Lahore and Multan for three days a week due to worsening smog conditions.

The lockdown will be fully enforced in Lahore and Multan from next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, while the smog situation will be monitored on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The lockdown may be imposed earlier if the air quality worsens.

Additionally, a complete ban on construction activities was also imposed in Lahore and Multan starting from 16 November for one week. Similarly, inspections at petrol pumps will be conducted to ensure the quality of oil; non-compliance could result in pump closures, the minister assured.