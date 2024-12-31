PTI pushes for arrested workers’ release in talks with govt: Asad Qaiser

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser on Tuesday reiterated the demand for the release of arrested workers and said the same was communicated to the government in ongoing dialogues, ARY News reported.

“During the ongoing dialogues with the government, we insisted on the release of arrested workers. Now, the bowl is in the government’s court, lets see what id decides,” Asad Qaiser said while speaking to the media.

He said that the situation of human rights has drawn attention from the entire Western world. The PTI leader asked the a Chief Justice to take notice of the ‘violations’ of human rights in Pakistan. He expressed concern over the ‘division’ among lawyers, stating, “Lawyers need to stand united.”

Asad Qaiser also called for an open trial for the cases related to incident of May 9.

Furthermore, he stated that the founder of PTI associates his own release from jail with the release of the workers. On foreign policy, he stressed the need for a reassessment, advocating for negotiations to resolve issues with Afghanistan.

He proposed the formation of a jirga to address matters related to Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, the Peshawar High Court has extended the interim bail of Asad Qaiser in three cases until January 30.

The hearing was presided over by Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel.

Asad Qaiser’s lawyer informed the court that they had already secured interim bail in 11 other cases. Lawyer Sohail Ahmed also requested the court for more time, citing the large number of cases against Qaiser.

The court has also ordered Asad Qaiser to appear before the relevant courts by January 30.