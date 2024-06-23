Aseefa Bhutto slams Budget 2024 in maiden NA speech

ISLAMABAD: In her first maiden National Assembly (NA) speech, PPP MNA Aseefa Bhutto Zardari criticised the tax-laden Budget 2024 and the current economic situation in Pakistan, highlighting record-high inflation and unemployment.

Speaking on the NA floor on Sunday, Assefa Bhutto – daughter of President Asif Zardari and sister of Bilawal Bhutto – noted the budget 2024 does not represent the public and should have provided relief for farmers and ordinary citizens.

She remarked that the public had high hopes for the budget, but it fell short of their expectations, calling for collective action to improve the lives of the masses.

The PPP lawmaker emphasised the need for national unity, urging that tolerance and patience be demonstrated through actions rather than just words.

She highlighted the intolerable long hours of load shedding during extreme heat and stressed the importance of bolstering support for farmers, advocating for a fresh start in the political arena.

“We must advance initiatives to support the common man,” Aseefa Bhutto asserted. “Strengthening farmers, laborers, and vulnerable groups is crucial. Farmers face significant challenges such as floods and wheat import issues. It is imperative to offer facilities to the country’s poorest citizens.”