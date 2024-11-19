Ashneer Grover breaks silence after Salman Khan’s brutal confrontation

Indian businessman and former judge of ‘Shark Tank India’, Ashneer Grover breaks silence after being grilled by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the latest weekend episode of ‘Bigg Boss’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

A day after Salman Khan brutally confronted Ashneer Grover on his previous comments, calling out the entrepreneur’s ‘doglapan’ during his recent appearance on ‘Bigg Boss 18’, the co-founder of the Indian fintech company ‘Bharat Pe’ took to his LinkedIn and X handles to address the criticism by the actor.

Despite praising Khan as a ‘great host’ of the reality show, Grover asserted that all the figures quoted by him in the previous podcast interview were correct and maintained that he did not say a single demeaning word about the actor.

“I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP/viewership. BTW all of statements below are TRUE,” he wrote before stating some pointers.

“Salman is a great host & actor. Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss. I’ve always praised Salman for his sense of self and business – not a single thing demeaning said for him ever,” he noted.

Grover furthered, “My deal numbers are always correct (bank/auditor verified). Met Salman in an exclusive meeting on the brand collab for 3 hours in May 2019 in JW Marriott Juhu – along with the director of ad (it’s ok if he doesn’t remember me – I was not a public figure then – he meets tons of people).”

“The invite for coming as guest on Bigg Boss was not ‘unnamed’ – just like the cheque for the same,” he claimed before concluding with, “And finally, I’ve a pic with him – which I didn’t earlier.”

Also Read: Kiara Advani almost got me divorced: Ashneer Grover

For the unversed, Khan lashed out at Grover for his earlier comments against him and the wrong figures of their deal quoted by the entrepreneur. The ‘Tiger 3’ star also mentioned during the confrontation that he does not recall meeting the ‘Bharat Pe’ co-founder earlier as claimed by him.