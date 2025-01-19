Assassin’s Creed Shadows to get THESE major features

Days after delaying the release date of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Ubisoft has announced adding exciting new features to the upcoming title.

The upcoming title of the Assassin’s Creed franchise will let players explore Japan’s Sengoku period as shinobi Naoe and the historical African samurai Yasuke.

In a recent blog, Ubisoft has dropped major updates on the exploration aspect of Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

According to the developer, the hotly-anticipated title will feature a large open-world map, consisting of mountains, valleys, and settlements.

Ubisoft has revealed that the synchronisation points, called Viewpoints in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, will not automatically unveil the surrounding area’s map.

Players will have to observe their surroundings, using their high vantage points to spot areas of interest.

As per Ubisoft, the unnamed areas are meant to “give players a more intentional and active way to find their next adventure.”

Unlike the previous titles, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will not feature the companion Eagle to help in overviewing the surrounding area, and instead “now, you are the Eagle.”

Further, the game will feature Safehouses called kakurega which will be used to find cover from enemies, and to rest and restock.

It is worth noting here that Ubisoft announced delaying Shadows for a second time on January 9.

At the time, the developer said that the release date was moved from February 14 to March 20 to ‘allow the team to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months and help create the best conditions for launch by continuing to engage closely with the increasingly positive Assassin’s Creed community.’

The delay was the second rescheduling for Assassin’s Creed Shadows which was initially set for a launch on November 15, 2024.