Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Ubisoft responds to further delay reports

Ubisoft has responded to the reports that its upcoming game Assassin’s Creed Shadows might be delayed further amid sale rumours.

Reports had said that the game risked being pushed further after the developer announced in September that it would be delayed until February 14, 2025, from its initial planned release on November 15.

Now, Ubisoft chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet said during a company earnings call that the team was confident of releasing Assassin’s Creed Shadows in February next year.

According to Duguet, the game was “feature complete” when the decision was taken, saying that the team “wanted to make sure that the delivery of the experience was impeccable on Day 1.”

Meanwhile, he said that Ubisoft now has “good visibility for that game to be delivered with great experience by mid-February.”

Responding to a question regarding a risk of further delay, Duguet said: “We have a good visibility for the game to come on time and with great quality.”

His statement came weeks after reports emerged that Chinese company Tencent and the family of Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot were in talks for a buyout of the France-based developer after the delay in the release date of Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Frédérick Duguet said that the company continues to explore the sale of non-core assets as part of its broader strategy to focus on two verticals including Open World Adventures and GAAS-native experiences along with enhancing financial flexibility.

However, he did not provide much details about the assets Ubisoft was considering selling to Tecent.

“We can’t make a specific comment at this stage, but we mentioned already that we have focused and we can consider selling assets that are not on the critical path of this strategy,” Duguet said.