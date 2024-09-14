web analytics
Saturday, September 14, 2024
ATC grants bail to Shoaib Shaheen

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad has granted post-arrest bail to PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen and ordered his immediate release, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Shoaib Shaheen were arrested. The Capital police arrested MNAs Zain Qureshi and Sheikh Waqas Akram from inside the Parliament House.

Additionally, police detained Owais Ahmed Chatha, Syed Shah Ahmed, Sunni Ittehad Council’s Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Yousaf Khan, Maulana Naseem Shah, and Ahmed Shah Khattak.

Later, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar was released on the court’s orders.

