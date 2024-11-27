Urvashi Rautela’s comment on Rishabh Pant goes viral amid Australia series

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela shared a heartfelt message for India’s wicketkeeping batter Rishabh Pant during the ongoing AUS v IND Test series.

India began the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy on a high after winning the first game by 295 runs in Perth.

The visitors were all out for 150 before fighting back to dismiss Australia for 104 courtesy of a Jasprit Bumrah five-fer in the first AUS v IND game.

Dual centurions Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal then lifted the tourists to 487-6 declared, setting a massive fourth-innings target of 534 for the hosts.

India then bowled out Australia for 238 after tea on Day four of the first game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With India aiming to boost their lead over Australia in the second AUS v IND game, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has sent a message for Rishabh Pant.

The actress took the internet by storm in 2022 when she claimed that someone named “RP” waited at a hotel lobby to meet her.

The Bollywood actress later redacted her statement while blasting the media for overhyping the issue.

In a recent interview, Urvashi Rautela was asked to give a hashtag to Rishabh Pant as he represents India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Bollywood actress left everyone surprised by simply saying, “All the best for Australia.”

Meanwhile, India and Australia are set to face off in the second AUS v IND game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Adelaide on December 6.

Pertinent to note here that India have held the Trophy since 2016-17.