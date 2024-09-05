Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Vampires of Vijay Nagar’ gets new title!

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana and South cinema starlet Rashmika Mandanna are the latest actors to join Maddock Films supernatural universe, with the first vampire-comedy of the franchise.

As confirmed by the Bollywood filmmaker Amar Kaushik, of ‘Stree 2’, he is set to don the producer’s hat for the next film of the supernatural franchise, the first ever vampire-comedy in the universe, which is not called ‘Vampires of Vijay Nagar’ anymore.

Without unveiling the cast, Kaushik officially confirmed in a new interview that the vampire film is titled ‘Thamba’.

“The vampire film is titled Thamba. We will begin shooting for it in the next two months,” he announced.

Moreover, Kaushik also confirmed that Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’ will surely have a sequel, and the makers are currently working on the script and screenplay.

It is pertinent to note here that ‘Vampires of Vijay Nagar’, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, was first reported by an Indian media outlet, in June this year. The report suggested that the title will go on the floor by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, ‘Stree 2’ of Kaushik, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has been ruling the Box Office.