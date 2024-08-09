Babar Azam makes a small mistake while congratulating Arshad Nadeem

Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam made a mistake while congratulating javelin ace Arshad Nadeem on winning a gold medal at Paris Olympics 2024.

Earlier, Arshad Nadeem ended the country’s 32-year medal drought in the Olympics after bagging a gold medal with the longest throw of 92.97 meters in the javelin final.

He also became the first-ever individual gold medalist in the Olympics for Pakistan.

Celebrities, athletes and politicians of the country joined in to praise Arshad for winning a historic gold in the javelin final.

Babar Azam also congratulated the javelin ace for achieving the incredible feat at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz announces Rs100mn reward for Arshad Nadeem

However, he mistakenly stated wrong facts about Pakistan’s gold medal record in the Olympics.

“After 30 long years, the gold is back in Pakistan! Huge congratulations to @arshadnadeem29 for this incredible achievement. You’ve made the entire nation proud,” Babar Azam wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan won gold after 40 years, while it took the country 32 years to win any Olympic medal.

Pakistan last won a gold medal in 1984 when the men’s hockey team won the final of the 1984 Olympics. The country’s last Olympic medal was a bronze won by the hockey team in 1992.

After becoming the first-ever individual gold medalist in the Olympics for Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem said that he was in rhythm and confident of winning the gold medal.

He mentioned his hopes of celebrating August 14 with a gold medal, emphasising that it was his day and that he could have achieved an even longer throw.

The javelin ace extended his gratitude to the entire nation, the Pakistan Olympic Association, and his coach for their support.

Following his triumph at the Paris Olympics 2024, Punjab government announced Rs100 million for Arshad.

Sindh government had also announced a Rs50 million reward for Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem.