Babar Azam slips down to 9th place in ICC Tests rankings

Pakistan’s white ball team captain Babar Azam suffered a massive fall in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings.

As per the latest ICC Test rankings, Babar Azam slipped down 6 places after repeated failures in the red-ball game. The batter is now ranked 9th in the ICC Test batter’s list.

Meanwhile, the centurions from the Rawalpindi Test, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel progressed in the rankings.

Rizwan and Shakeel are ranked 10th and 13th in the ICC latest Test rankings.

Babar Azam, who failed in the first Test match vs Bangladesh despite playing in home conditions has not scored a century since the Boxing Day Test match in Karachi, in 2022. Babar has not even hit a half-century despite appearing in Test matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Earlier, Babar Azam registered an unwanted record during the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The right-handed batter registered his first duck on home soil on the opening day of the first Test.

Pakistan’s premier batter was sent back to the dressing room on a two-ball duck after he faltered on a length delivery around his legs off Shoriful Islam.