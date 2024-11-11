‘Baby John’ star Varun Dhawan breaks silence on Salman Khan’s cameo

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has opened up on Salman Khan’s cameo in Atlee’s hotly-anticipated film ‘Baby John.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Indian media outlets had earlier reported that the ‘Wanted’ actor filmed a cameo role for the film, scheduled to hit theatres on the eve of Christmas 2024.

Now, Varun Dhawan has shared details about the cameo role of Salman Khan and its impact on the story of ‘Baby John.’

During an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on X, one of the fans of the ‘Dabangg’ actor asked Dhawan about the length of his cameo role in the upcoming film.

Responding to the question, he wrote, “Minutes nahi bolunga impact bahut zyaada kaafi mahino ka milega. (I won’t say the minutes, but it will have a major impact lasting for months).”

Read more: Amid threats, Salman Khan resumes ‘Sikandar’ shoot under 4-layer security cover

The development came weeks after Salman Khan appeared in a cameo role in the hit film ‘Singham Again.’

When asked if the Atlee directorial will have any ‘surprise package,’ Varun Dhawan mentioned that there was a ‘big one,’ leaving fans speculating that it was about the ‘Dabangg’ actor’s appearance in ‘Baby John.’

Apart from Dhawan, the film’s cast includes Bollywood actors Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently shooting his hotly-anticipated next film ‘Sikandar’ under a four-tier security cover after repeated death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to Indian media outlets, Khan has returned to the sets of ‘Sikandar’ in Hyderabad, India, under 4-layer, government-authorised security cover which includes NSG commandos and police personnel.

Reports said that the film’s songs are being shot at the cordoned Falaknuma Palace Hotel of Hyderabad, with access granted only to the cast and crew of ‘Sikandar’.