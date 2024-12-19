Badshah denies allegations of traffic violation

Indian rapper Badshah, who recently gave a surprise performance at close friend Karan Aujla’s concert in Gurugram, India, has denied the reports of being fined in the city for violating traffic rules.

Recently, Badshah found himself in a new controversy when reports from Indian media suggested that a vehicle in Badshah’s convoy was fined, for driving on the wrong side of the road, hours after he performed at fellow singer Karan Aujla’s concert in Aria Mall of Gurugram, on Sunday.

Media reported that the Gurugram Traffic Police charged a challan of INR15,500 against one of the vehicles of the convoy, under the Motor Vehicles Act 2019.

However, the ‘Mercy’ singer and his team have categorically denied the allegations.

“We categorically deny any involvement of Badshah or his team in the reported traffic violation. None of the vehicles in our party, including those transporting Badshah, were involved in the incident of driving on the wrong side of the road,” read the statement. “We are cooperating fully with any official inquiries into this matter and will provide all necessary documentation to confirm Badshah’s whereabouts and travel arrangements that evening.”

The team also mentioned the attempts to reach out to authorities for clarity on the matter, however, claimed that they were unanswered.

In a rather lighthearted manner, Badshah also wrote on his Instagram, handle, “Bhai Thar toh hai bhi nahi mere paas, na main drive kar raha tha us din (I don’t even own a Thar, nor was I driving that day). I was being driven in a white Vellfire and we always drive responsibly, chahe gaadiyan chahe game (be it cars or games).”

