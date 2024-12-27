Margot Robbie’s billion-dollar hit features in Netflix’s top 10 chart

After generating over $1 billion at the box office, Hollywood star Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ has also conquered streaming giant Netflix’s charts.

Apart from Margot Robbie, ‘Barbie’ also stars Hollywood actors Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film was a smash hit as it generated $1.44 billion against its $145 million budget.

The blockbuster film began streaming on Netflix earlier this month, the same time as Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ began its streaming on the platform.

According to Netflix, the film is No. 6 on the list of the Top 10 most-viewed English-language movies in the United States for the past week.

‘Carry-On’ occupied the top spot, followed by ‘The Six Triple Eight’ while ‘It Ends with Us’ remained the third on the list.

‘The Dead Don’t Die’ was ranked fourth on the Netflix list and ‘That Christmas’ remained on the fifth spot.

Additionally, ‘Barbie’ was in the Top 10 most-viewed English-language movies in Bulgaria, Spain, Finland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, and The Maldives.

As for the film, the first-ever live-action adaptation of the iconic Mattel doll, ‘Barbie’ stars Hollywood actress Margot Robbie in the titular role along with Ryan Gosling as her beau Ken.

Directed Greta Gerwig also wrote the screenplay along with her filmmaker-partner, Noah Baumbach.

A Mattel Films and Heyday Films co-production with LuckyChap Entertainment of Margot Robbie and her husband, ‘Barbie’ opened in theatres on July 21 last year.