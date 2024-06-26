Basit Ali shows way forward for Pakistan after T20 World Cup horror

Following Pakistan’s elimination from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in the group stage, former cricketer Basit Ali has suggested bringing new faces in the squad to improve team performance.

Responding to a question during an ARY News show, the former batter said that there was a need to introduce new faces to the Pakistan cricket team.

However, Basit Ali claim that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not address the actual issues, instead, he said, “Whatever the blue-eyed people say, will be done.”

When asked about the way forward for Pakistan cricket, he said that the PCB will reshuffle people in other places instead of making changes in the team.

“The favourites will remain on their seats while others will be replaced,” Ali added.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam-led Pakistan team was eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2024 in the group stage after their shocking defeat to the United States of America (USA) followed by a heartbreak in the match against India.

The two losses made it almost impossible for the Men in Green to advance to the next round despite winning their remaining two games against Ireland and Canada.

Following Pakistan’s early departure from the marquee event, fans and former cricketers slammed team players, captain Babar Azam along with the PCB for its abrupt decision to replace captain just before the T20 World Cup 2024.

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram demanded the sacking of the whole team after the team’s two consecutive losses in the tournament.

He took internet by storm by claiming that two top players were not on talking terms, as social media users suggested that Akram was talking about Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi since the pacer was sacked as captain and was replaced by Azam.

While he did not mention the two player, Akram was apparently taking a jibe at the two players.

“There are players who don’t want to talk to each other. This is international cricket, and you play for your country. Make these players sit at home,” Wasim Akram said.