THIS Bollywood flop with 3 superstars made director quit filmmaking

A Bollywood film, starring three superstars of a family, was tagged as the biggest flop, despite earning INR95 crores at the Box Office.

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor-led action-comedy, ‘Besharam’, also starring his veteran parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor and Javed Jaffrey among others, was made over a budget of INR85 crores, and managed to earn INR95 crores in its worldwide ticket sales, but is still considered to be one of the biggest flops of Indian cinema.

Not only was the movie, about a small-time car thief named Babli Chautala (Ranbir) a complete disaster at the Box Office, despite scoring one of the biggest openings of the year, but it also opened to largely negative reviews from critics, mainly for the bad screenplay, awful direction and even worst performances by the lead actors.

‘Besharm’ even holds a very low rating on the movie ranking site IMDb, i.e. 3.5 out of 10.

As a consequence of ‘Besharam’ failure, director Abhinav Kashyap (of ‘Dabangg’ fame), who co-wrote and directed the title, stopped making films after that.

Australian-born actor Pallavi Sharda, who made her debut with ‘My Name Is Khan’, starred opposite Kapoor in the film. After the critical and commercial failure of ‘Besharam’, her career unfortunately never took off.