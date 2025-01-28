Bilawal met with disgruntled traders of Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged Karachi’s traders to approach him directly if they have any complaint against Sindh CM, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with the disgruntled trade community of Karachi at a luncheon to address their grievances.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal asked the business community to approach him if they have any complaint against the Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah, emphasizing that there’s no need to go anywhere else.

Bilawal reminded the traders of the days when extortion and strikes were rampant in Karachi, encouraging them to consider the Sindh government as partner rather than an opponent.

“Show us some kind of affection you did to PTI and MQM”, he added.

The move from Bilawal Bhutto came after trade leaders voiced their grievances to Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal during his visit to Karachi.

During the meeting, prominent trade leader Atiq Mir reportedly quipped, “Give Maryam Nawaz to Sindh, and take Murad Ali Shah in return.”

The statement sparked reactions across political circles, with many interpreting it as a critique of the leadership in both provinces.

Traders’ leader Atiq Mir on Monday clarified his statement about Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah’s swap.

Mir in his statement said what he said before Ahsan Iqbal was in a lighter-note and not on the performance.

Atiq Mir explained, “What major achievements has Maryam Nawaz made in Punjab for us to demand her?” He dismissed the earlier comment as light-hearted and not meant seriously.

Meanwhile, Sindh government spokesperson Sadia Javed criticized Atiq Mir, stating that “he has taken a ‘U-turn’, and this habit of backtracking is becoming common in Pakistan.”

She accused certain trader groups of disrespecting Sindh’s mandate, adding, “Punjab’s health sector speaks for itself, and if Maryam Nawaz wants, she can come to Sindh to learn from us.”