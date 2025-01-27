Blake Lively’s classmate shares her high school yearbook photos

Amid her legal dispute with her ‘It Ends with Us’ costar Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively’s high school classmate has made shocking revelations about the Hollywood actress.

A woman named Linet K, who claimed to have been the Hollywood actress’s batchmate in Burbank High School, has shared details about her teenage days.

“Blake Lively and I went to high school together. In fact, we were both in ASB (Associated Student Body) at the same time,” the woman said in a TikTok video.

“I was vice president of the school at the time and she was president of her class at the time. Let me just say, the rumors that are going on and on about her, a lot of friends of hers are people who knew her from high school. Some of them are backing her up while others are full on coming out … mutual friends of ours literally talking trash, to say it nicely,” Linet said in the video.

The woman claimed that the ‘It Ends with Us’ star’s high school batchmates do not have many nice things to say about her which is ‘all kind of sad.’

“But some of us were nicer than others. And so, there’s a lot of us from high school who aren’t that surprised about the nasty stuff that has come out,” she said.

In a follow-up video, the woman also shared pictures of Blake Lively from their high school yearbook, showing the ‘It Ends with Us’ star standing in the choir and posing in her cheerleading outfit.

The revelations about the Hollywood actress came amid her legal dispute with her costar Justin Baldoni who also directed her in the hit film ‘It Ends with Us.’

Months after the release of the film, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against the actor-director, accusing him of harassing her on the ‘It Ends with Us’ sets.

In return, Justin Baldoni sued the Hollywood actress on claims of civil extortion, defamation, false light invasion of privacy, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, among others.