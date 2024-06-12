Boy takes own life after father refused to get him motorbike

KARACHI: In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy from Karachi took his own life after his father refused to get him a motorbike, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred near Ghaghar Phatak, Karachi where the boy used his father’s pistol and killed himself.

The police officials stated that the child had asked his father for a motorcycle, but was refused.

The police are investigating the incident and statements are being taken from family members. The father had obtained a license for the pistol, which has now been taken into custody by the authorities, police officials added.

In a similar incident occurred in India, a 10-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after her mother refused to take her on a trip to a tourist spot.

The girl, a grade 5 student, had been asking her mother to take her to Bhedaghat, a famous tourist spot in India’s Madhya Pradesh state, an Indian media outlet reported.

According to the local police, the mother refused to take the 10-year-old girl on the trip, following which the girl allegedly hanged herself with the door curtain at their residence.

Police arrived at the scene after they were informed and moved the body to the hospital, a police official said.

“An autopsy is being conducted. Further probe is on,” he added.