web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, November 7, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

WATCH: Brandon King grabs a stunner to dismiss Salt in third WI v ENG ODI

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

West Indies batter Brandon King was hailed for his exceptional athletics abilities after he grabbed a stunning catch to dismiss England batter Phil Salt in the third WI v ENG ODI on Wednesday.

The all-important series decider saw West Indies skipper Shai Hope winning the toss and electing to bowler first at Kensington Oval.

The hosts restricted England to 263/8 in their 50 overs, with opening batter Phil Salt remaining the highest run-getter, having scored 74 off 108 deliveries.

However, his innings ended in the 41st over of England’s innings when he launched Matthew Forde’s length ball outside off-stump towards wide long-on.

Stationed at the long-on boundary, Brandon King leapt backwards and got a hold of the bowl, however, he could not keep balance of his body and kept falling towards the boundary rope

In a split second, the West Indies batter expertly flicked the ball back to pacer Alzarri Joseph, who completed the catch.

The rollercoaster final WI v ENG ODI saw Brandon King scoring a match-winning 102 to guide his team to an eight-wicket victory and seal the series 2-1.

Following the game, King reflected on his all-round performance in the series decider, attributing his performance to sticking with his routine and mental approach.

“After a fair number of starts, I’m fortunate this hundred came in such a crucial match. I kept to my processes, maintained the same intensity, and trusted in my ability. Kaecy played a fantastic innings, batting fluently, which really helped both of us build a strong platform,” the West Indies batter said.

He also discussed Phil Salt’s game-changing catch near the boundary line.

“I had a bit of room, and luckily Alzarri was there to give me a bit of help. It was one of those moments where everything just clicked,” Brandon King said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.