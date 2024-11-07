WATCH: Brandon King grabs a stunner to dismiss Salt in third WI v ENG ODI

West Indies batter Brandon King was hailed for his exceptional athletics abilities after he grabbed a stunning catch to dismiss England batter Phil Salt in the third WI v ENG ODI on Wednesday.

The all-important series decider saw West Indies skipper Shai Hope winning the toss and electing to bowler first at Kensington Oval.

The hosts restricted England to 263/8 in their 50 overs, with opening batter Phil Salt remaining the highest run-getter, having scored 74 off 108 deliveries.

However, his innings ended in the 41st over of England’s innings when he launched Matthew Forde’s length ball outside off-stump towards wide long-on.

Stationed at the long-on boundary, Brandon King leapt backwards and got a hold of the bowl, however, he could not keep balance of his body and kept falling towards the boundary rope

In a split second, the West Indies batter expertly flicked the ball back to pacer Alzarri Joseph, who completed the catch.

The rollercoaster final WI v ENG ODI saw Brandon King scoring a match-winning 102 to guide his team to an eight-wicket victory and seal the series 2-1.

Following the game, King reflected on his all-round performance in the series decider, attributing his performance to sticking with his routine and mental approach.

“After a fair number of starts, I’m fortunate this hundred came in such a crucial match. I kept to my processes, maintained the same intensity, and trusted in my ability. Kaecy played a fantastic innings, batting fluently, which really helped both of us build a strong platform,” the West Indies batter said.

He also discussed Phil Salt’s game-changing catch near the boundary line.

“I had a bit of room, and luckily Alzarri was there to give me a bit of help. It was one of those moments where everything just clicked,” Brandon King said.