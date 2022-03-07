‘BTS’ Jungkook beats ‘BLACKPINK’ Lisa

Jeon Jungkook from ‘BTS’ has claimed yet another title to him with his latest song ‘Stay Alive’, surpassing Lisa from girls group ‘BLACKPINK’.

The Bangtan Boy, Jungkook from South-Korean all-boys group BTS – with his chart-busting track ‘Stay Alive’ – has debuted on Spotify charts at the 10th spot, the highest ranking achieved by any Korean soloist.

Moreover, ‘Stay Alive’ has got 18.8 million filtered streams on its numbers, making it the first Korean song to cross the 18 million mark, surpassing ‘LALISA’ by BLACKPINK girl Lisa, which had 18.5 million filtered streams.

This solo by crowd-favorite South-Korean artist has been smashing records ever since its February debut while claiming various titles on the debut day itself.

It was ranked no. 1 on ‘iTunes Top Song Charts’ within the first three hours of its release in over 51 countries, and the fastest song to top the chart in 80 regions within the initial six hours.

Furthermore, Jungkook became the first K-pop soloist to top the chart for five days straight beating some of the international artists on ‘Worldwide iTunes Song Chart’ on February 15.

Jungkook is also the first and only Korean soloist to make it to the ‘Top 3’ of India’s ‘IM International Top 20 Singles Chart’.

The track is leading the ‘Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart’ as well.

