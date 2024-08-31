Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ stuck with censor board

Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut claims her debut solo directorial ‘Emergency’ has not received a clearance certificate from the censor board yet, with less than a week to go for delayed release.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is currently awaiting the release of her forthcoming film ‘Emergency’, a political thriller based on the life of Indira Gandhi, disclosed that the makers have not received the clearance certificate from CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) as yet.

Despite the initial clearance from the censor board, Ranaut claimed that the certification is being delayed due to the sensitive theme of the film.

In a video message shared on her Instagram stories, she said, “Kayi tarah ki afwahein ud rahi hain ki humari film Emergnecy ko censor certificate mil gaya hai (The rumours have been circulating that my film Emergency has been certified by the Censor Board). It is not true.”

“In fact, humari film clear ho gayi thi lekin uski certification rok li gayi hai kyuki bohot zyada dhamkiya aa rhi hain jaan se maaar dene ki censor waalo ko (While our film did receive clearance from the CBFC, the certification was delayed due to numerous death threats to members of censor board),” she claimed.

The ‘Queen’ actor continued, “Toh humpe ye pressure hai ki Mrs Gandhi ki assassination na dikhayein, Bhindrewala ko na dikhayein, Punjab riots na dikhayein. I don’t know ki fir kya dikhayein ki film achanak se black out ho jaati hai (This has put pressure on us not to depict the assassination of Mrs Gandhi, Bhindrawale, and the Punjab riots in the film. What can I actually show in the film then? That the film blacks out all of a sudden). These are unbelievable times for me and I am very sorry for the state of things in this country.”

Notably, ‘Emergency’ is directed and produced by Ranaut herself, while she also stars in the lead role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The star-studded cast of the title also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Ashok Chhabra.

The historical biopic is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on September 6.