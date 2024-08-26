BTS star Suga pens apology to fans

South Korean rapper Min Yoongi, aka Suga of Grammy-nominated K-pop boy band BTS, has penned another apology note to his fans over the drunk driving case.

BTS member Suga turned to the fan platform Weverse on Sunday, to pen another long apology note to his fans, in connection to the drunk driving incident, and to clear the confusion caused by his earlier apology.

“Hello, I’m Suga. It is with feelings of shame that I apologize once again to you all,” he wrote, and confessed, “I’ve made a big mistake forgetting the responsibility to repay you with actions worthy of the love I’ve received.”

For the unversed, Suga is currently under investigation after being caught in an intoxicated state, while driving an electric scooter, earlier this month.

He continued to admit in the note, “On the night of August 6, I made the mistake of riding an electric scooter on the sidewalk after drinking. Everything is my fault. Due to my carelessness, everyone who cares about me is going through a difficult time.”

Further extending the apology to his fellow band members, Suga concluded, “Finally, I once again bow my head and sincerely apologize for causing a controversy and disappointing many people.”

Notably, this new apology came days after the singer appeared at the police station for questioning in the case when he publicly bowed in apology before the media.

Earlier, BTS’ management agency, BigHit Music issued a separate statement and apologised for conveying ‘misinformation due to internal communication errors’.

Meanwhile, the K-pop juggernaut is currently on a self-described hiatus, for all seven singers to fulfil their mandatory military duty.