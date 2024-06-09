Budget 2024: Education sector gets record increase

ISLAMABAD: In a move to grow the education sector, the federal government announced a record increase in the budget allocation, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As announced by the Planning Commission, the education sector has been allocated a staggering Rs 20.25 billion for the budget 2024-25.

Last year, a total of Rs 8.5 billion was apportioned for public sector development programs, indicating a substantial increase in the current year’s budget by 140 percent.

The increase in the budget allocation has paved the way for the launch of several new programs by the Federal Ministry of Education during the current financial year.

However, this staggering increase in the budget was due to the launch of several new programs by the Federal Ministry.

Earlier to this, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) budget has been restored to Rs 65 billion for the financial year 2024-25.

According to the details, the Minister of Finance revised the order to cut Rs 40 billion in the budget of the HEC for the financial year 2024-25 and restored the

Earlier this year, the HEC’s budget was slashed from Rs 65 billion to a mere Rs 25 billion, causing widespread concern among educational institutions and stakeholders.

The significant budget cut had raised alarms about the future of higher education and development programs nationwide.

The learning and development budget has been restored with the efforts of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance and Education and Planning, Chairman.

However, in a turn of events, the Ministry of Finance has reinstated last year’s budget of 65 billion rupees. The Chairman of HEC expressed his gratitude towards all Chief Ministers, the Prime Minister, and other key stakeholders for their support in reversing the budget cut.