Bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims from Iran crashes in Makran, at least 10 killed

HUB: A bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims from Iran crashed Makran, Balochistan on Sunday, ARY News reported, citing Levies.

As per details, the ill-fated bus was travelling to Punjab from Iran with Pilgrims, when it crashed into a gorge at Coastal Highway, Makran.

As a result, at least 10 people were killed and 15 were reported injured as per initial report. The bodies and injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital Othal.

The increase in death toll is being feared.

It is important to note, a tragic bus accident in Iran claimed the lives of at least 28 Pakistani pilgrims who were en route to Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage. The incident occurred in the central province of Yazd, where the bus overturned due to a suspected brake failure.

The crash also left 23 others injured, with 14 in critical condition. The Pakistani pilgrims were traveling from Sindh province to the holy city of Karbala. Pakistani authorities dispatched an aircraft to Tehran to repatriate the bodies of the deceased and provide assistance to the injured.

Earlier, funeral prayers for the deceased were offered at Shahbaz Airbase, attended by the Base Commander, SSP, Deputy Commissioner Zahoor Mari, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and the families of the victims.