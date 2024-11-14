Cameron Diaz ends 11-year acting hiatus with ‘Back in Action’ trailer

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz made her acting comeback with the trailer for Netflix’s action comedy ‘Back in Action’ opposite Jamie Foxx.

The Netflix spy film is set to premiere on January 17, showing the two actors as a retired CIA agent couple, Emily and Matt.

‘Back in Action’ follows Matt (Jamie Foxx) and Emily (Cameron Diaz), former CIA spies, who are living a normal family life.

However, they are forced back into their previous roles when their cover is suddenly blown.

The trailer shows the Hollywood actress expressing excitement as she says, “For the first time in a really long time, I felt alive again. I felt like the b–ch again.”

Apart from Diaz and Foxx, the cast of the Netflix film includes Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts and Rylan Jackson.

Directed by Seth Gordon, ‘Back in Action’ will mark Cameron Diaz’s comeback after she retired from acting in 2014.

At the time, the Hollywood actress said that she took the decision in order to dedicate herself to raising her two children with her husband Benji Madden.

During her 11-year break from acting, she launched her popular wine Avaline and has appeared on episodes of “The Drew Barrymore Show” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Cameron Diaz’s upcoming gigs include voice acting for the upcoming animated sequel ‘Shrek 5.’

Meanwhile, the Netflix spy action comedy is also Jamie Foxx’s return to the big screen after being hospitalised for an unspecified medical emergency last year.

While the actor has not addressed his illness, he is set to give insight into it in a Netflix stand-up special titled ‘What Had Happened Was.’