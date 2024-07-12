Car stolen in Karachi recovered from Jamshoro

KARACHI: Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) during an action recovered a car stolen in Karachi from Jamshoro, ARY News reported.

The AVLC is carrying out crackdown on the vehicle snatching incidents across Sindh and in recent action it recovered a vehicle snatched from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area from Jamshoro.

SSP Arif Aslam Rao said the vehicle was handed over to its owner named Maaz. He said the snatchers have been identified and raids were being conducted to arrest them.

The citizen paid gratitude to the AVLC for recovering his stolen vehicle.

Maaz said his vehicle was stolen from outside a restaurant in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block, 1 and after that he lodged FIR of the incident.

Read more: CPLC report shows surge in Karachi street crimes

According to the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) report, street crimes in Karachi witnessed surge in June 2024.

The report revealed that 40 people lost their lives while resisting robberies in Karachi street crimes.

24 cars were snatched and 135 were stolen from various parts of Karachi in June 2024. 564 motorbikes were snatched at gunpoint, while 2,792 were stolen in June, the CPLC report said.

As many as 196 motorbikes and 80 cars were recovered by police and other law enforcement agencies in June.