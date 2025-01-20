WATCH: Carrie Underwood’s stunning performance at Trump’s inauguration

Carrie Underwood made a significant appearance at the inauguration of President Donald Trump, becoming the first performer after his 30-minute inaugural speech.

Despite a technical issue that delayed her background music, Underwood performed “America the Beautiful” a cappella (a style of music performed without instruments), impressing the audience with her flawless voice.

Standing in front of former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Carrie Underwood’s performance captivated everyone in the Capitol Rotunda as she hit the powerful notes of the iconic song.

For this special occasion, Carrie Underwood, dressed in a simple, sleeveless white dress, stood out in contrast to her usual glamorous and sparkly stage attire.

Her voice sparkled just as much as her eyes, and she gracefully gestured with her left hand as she sang.

At the end of her performance, Carrie Underwood shook hands with former President Joe Biden and ex-Vice President Kamala Harris, earning a “great job” from Biden. She also shook hands with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Carrie Underwood’s performance was notably different from that of Jennifer Lopez, who blended “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” before speaking a part of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish and singing her hit “Let’s Get Loud.”

In a statement about her participation, Carrie Underwood, who will return to her “American Idol” roots as a judge in March, said she felt honored to be part of the historic event. She expressed her love for the country and the importance of unity, especially in times of division.

However, Carrie Underwood’s decision to perform at the inauguration sparked mixed reactions.

Some of her fans, especially within the LGBTQ+ community, felt disappointed, as they had seen her as an ally, particularly after the release of her 2017 song “Love Wins.”

Similar reactions had occurred when Garth Brooks performed at President Biden’s inauguration, and he too was praised for promoting unity despite backlash from some conservatives.