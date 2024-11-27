Cat rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in drainpipe

A black cat, John found herself in a precarious situation when she became significantly trapped while attempting to pass through a drainpipe linked to her owner’s garage in North Somerset, England.

Cats are recognized for their remarkable agility, allowing them to skillfully maneuver through extremely confined areas. However, one cat’s endeavor to squeeze through a pipe did not unfold as intended.

According to details, firefighters were summoned for a rescue operation involving a cat. They utilized small tools to extract the feline before transporting her to a nearby veterinary clinic, where the remaining segment of the pipe was removed.

Fortunately, the cat did not sustain any serious injuries, as reported by Clevedon Fire Station.

According to their statement, “John had managed to become trapped inside a garage drainpipe.”

The fire department explained, “The crew employed ladders and small tools to free John. The most straightforward and least distressing method was to cut a section of the pipe while John remained inside.”

The veterinary clinic, Vets4Pets Clevedon, issued a statement indicating that John received care, being “cuddled and pampered” prior to her return to her “relieved owner.”

They also noted that the cat was administered oxygen therapy and sedated during the removal of the pipe by the rescue team.