CEC appointment: Omar Ayub decides against consultation with PM

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Wednesday decided not to consult Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the appointment of the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Sikandar Sultan Raja, the incumbent CEC is set to retire on January 26.

In a formal letter addressed to the Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, Omar Ayub underlining the urgency of the matter, noted that the tenure of the current Chief Election Commissioner will end on January 26.

The opposition leader has called for the immediate formation of a parliamentary committee to facilitate the appointment process of the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

According to the constitution, it is necessary for the prime minister and the opposition leader to consult on the appointment of the CEC and members. If no consensus is reached between them, the matter will be referred to a parliamentary committee.

The speaker of the National Assembly will form a committee consisting of 12 members from both the government and opposition to address the issue.

If there is still no agreement, three nominees for each post will be sent to the committee. If the parliamentary committee fails to reach a consensus, the matter will be forwarded to the Supreme Court.

The appointment of the new CEC and members must be completed within 45 days, but in the interim, the current CEC and members will continue their responsibilities.

For the position of CEC, former Supreme Court judges, technocrats, and bureaucrats under the age of 68 are eligible. Similarly, former High Court judges, bureaucrats, and technocrats under 65 years of age are eligible for appointment as members of the Election Commission.

