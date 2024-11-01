OpenAI adds new search function to ChatGPT

OpenAI has launched a new search feature for ChatGPT that allows paying subscribers to access real-time web information and view source links directly within the AI’s responses, directly challenging Google’s search dominance.

The AI company claims its new search tool offers a more natural and conversational way to find information, enabling users to ask follow-up questions for deeper insights. While initially exclusive to paying subscribers, this feature will eventually be made available to free users as well.

Earlier this year, Google integrated generative AI into its search results, merging traditional search with AI-powered responses. OpenAI’s new search feature mirrors this approach, combining the strengths of natural language interfaces with the accuracy of up-to-date web information.

By partnering with various news and data organizations, OpenAI ensures that its search results include reliable and timely information, always linking back to the original source. This mimics the functionality of traditional search engines while offering a more interactive and user-friendly experience.