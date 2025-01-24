Star-studded cast ‘revealed’ for Children of Blood and Bone movie

The highly anticipated film adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone is generating massive excitement, with an all-star cast led by Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Amandla Stenberg, and Damson Idris.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the movie is based on the bestselling novel by Tomi Adeyemi. Fans are eagerly awaiting the story’s transition from page to screen, as the movie promises to bring the magical world of Orïsha to life.

Tomi Adeyemi, who is serving as the screenwriter and producer for the film, recently shared that Regina King might also join the cast, although her role is still in negotiations.

The plot follows Zélie Adebola, a young girl whose magical powers are stolen by a brutal ruler. She embarks on a mission to restore her people’s lost magic and fight against the oppressive forces that control her kingdom.

Set in the rich, mystical world of Orïsha, the story draws inspiration from West African mythology, exploring themes of systemic oppression, courage, and self-discovery.

As Zélie and her allies fight for justice, they face not only physical battles but also emotional and moral dilemmas that test their strength and resolve.

Children of Blood and Bone is set to be released on January 15, 2027, in Imax.

The first book, Children of Blood and Bone, was followed by Children of Virtue and Vengeance (2019), with the final installment, Children of Anguish and Anarchy, set to be released in 2024. The Orïsha trilogy is praised for its rich world-building, diverse characters, and thought-provoking exploration of systemic injustice.