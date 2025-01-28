Chinese investors withdraw ‘‘harassment, extortion’ plea against police

KARACHI: Chinese investors have withdrawn their petition against the Sindh police, alleging harassment and extortion, ARY News reported.

The investors had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court, claiming that police officials in Sindh were demanding bribes and hindering their business operations.

The petitioners alleged that they were being harassed by police from the airport to their residences, and were being forced to pay bribes to conduct their business.

However, after the government assured them of a thorough investigation and protection, the investors decided to withdraw their petition.

The Sindh government had formed a committee to investigate the allegations, and the investors expressed satisfaction with the government’s efforts to address their concerns.

The development came after Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar took notice of Chinese investor’s complaints against Sindh police.

Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar instructed Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, to initiate an inquiry into the matter and appoint a senior police officer to oversee the investigation.

He stated that the Sindh government and police are committed to providing foolproof security to non-CPEC Chinese nationals according to the SOPs.

The petition accuses police of demanding bribes from the airport to their residences and creating obstacles in their day-to-day activities. Federal Ministry of Interior, Chief Secretary Sindh, Inspector General of Sindh Police, Chinese Consulate and others have been made respondents in the case by Chinese investors.

According to the complainants, they were invited by Pakistan’s top leadership, including the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to invest in the country, yet they face constant harassment.