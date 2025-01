CJP chairs Judicial Commission session to name 12 SHC judges

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the judicial commission begins with Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi in chair, citing sources ARY News reported on Thursday.

The judicial commission meeting in the Supreme Court will consider over 46 nominees for appointment of 12 additional judges of the Sindh High Court. The nominees sent to the commission included six district and sessions judges along with 40 lawyers.

The nominees included district and sessions judges Suresh Kumar, Khalid Hussain Shahani, Mushtaq Ahmed Laghari, Tasneem Sultana, Munawar Sultana, and Ameer Ali Mahesar.

The lawyers under consideration are Ali Haider Ada, Nisar Ahmed Bhambhro, Riazat Ali Sahir, Miran Muhammad Shah, Raja Jawad Ali Sehar, Obaidur Rehman Khan, Rafique Ahmed Kalwar, Umaima Anwar Khan, Muhammad Usman Ali Hadi, Umar Lakhani, Mansoor Ghanghro, Zeeshan Abdullah, Muhammad Jaffar Raza, Zulfiqar Solangi, Haq Nawaz Talpur, Abdul Hamid Bhurgri, Dr. Fayaz ul Hassan, Mohsin Shahwani, Qazi Muhammad Bashir, Sandeep Malani, Muhammad Hassan Akbar, Syed Ahmed Shah, Imdad Ali Unar Chaudhry Atif Rafiq, Muhammad Jamshed Malik, Irfan Mir Halepoto, Jan Ali Junejo, Wali Muhammad Khoso, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sammu, Altaf Hussainl Ghulam Mohyuddin, Rashid Mustafa, Arshad Alvi, Syed Tariq Shah, Sagheer Abbasi, Wazir Hussain Khoso, Parkash Kumar, Muhammad Zeeshan, Rehan Aziz and Shazia Hanjra.

The commission’s session will finalize the most suitable candidates for appointment as judges to the Sindh High Court.