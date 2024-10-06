CM Gandapur reappears in KP assembly after recent ‘disappearance’

PESHAWAR: Following a day-long ‘disappearance’, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, resurfaced in the provincial assembly, ARY News reported on Sunday.

After his surprising return to the provincial assembly, the members of the assembly warmly welcomed the CM Ali Amin Gandapur.

The KP’s CM expressed pride in representing his province and lauded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protestors who stand with the party.

In his address to the assembly, Gandapur expressed his pride in representing his province and extended his support to the PTI, stating, “I salute the people of Pakistan who stand beside the party founder.”

Earlier, the Speaker of the KP Assembly issued orders to produce Ali Amin Gandapur and other members of the Provincial Assembly.

The Speaker consulted the Advocate General regarding the production orders in accordance with Article 165A of the Constitution.

The Advocate General clarified that provincial assembly members from Sindh had been detained by the Punjab government, emphasizing that orders from the Lahore High Court mandated that production orders are applicable universally.

He further stated that the law allows the Speaker to issue production orders under Section 165A, thereby legitimizing the process for all affected assembly members.