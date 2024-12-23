CM Maryam launches second phase of Honhaar scholarship program

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched the second phase of Pakistan’s largest “Honhaar Scholarship Program”, according to a press release.

A ceremony was held at FAST National University of Computer and Engineering Science Islamabad in which 2570 students of Rawalpindi Division were awarded the Honhaar scholarships۔

While addressing the ceremony, the Punjab CM said talented students can pursue higher education from the best institutions without worrying about their financial situation, adding that the provincial government is responsible for paying 100% educational expenses of successful students.

She highlighted that students of 65 universities, 12 medical and dental colleges, and 359 colleges in Punjab are receiving Honhaar Scholarships.

Punjab CM told that the program covers the educational expenses of 30,000 students annually and 120,000 students in the next four years.

Describing the criteria, CM Maryam said that students under the age of 22 with a domicile of Punjab and monthly income of parents less than Rs 300,000 are eligible for the Scholarship.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said “In order to ensure transparency in the scholarship program, all applications were received and processed through an online portal”.

Read More: Honhaar Scholarship Program: Here is how to apply

How to apply for Honhaar Scholarship Program

The applicant must register on Honhaar Scholarship Portal at https://honhaarscholarship.punjabhec.gov.pk/. Open the portal and then follow the below steps.https://honhaarscholarship.punjabhec.gov.pk/

Click on the Login Button ( right side of the portal). A Sign in/ Register window will open.

What is Scholarship Coverage

The Punjab Govt Honhaar Scholarship program will cover 100 percent tuition fee.