CM Maryam promises scholarships for Al-Qadir University students

OKARA: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced empowering Al-Qadir University’s students with laptops, scholarships and e-bikes, as Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been convicted in the £190m Al-Qadir Trust case on Friday.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched the “CM Honhaar Scholarship” in the Okara division, handing over cheques to the students and unveiling brand new Core i7 laptops for the students.

CM Maryam announced the construction of a medical college, girls’ hostel and underpass in Okara.

A total of 1,438 students of the division will receive Honhaar scholarships worth more than Rs72.9 million and many more students from other universities like Sahiwal University, the University of Okara, and the University of Veterinary Animal Sciences also benefit.

She said, “The people should have direct access to public office holders. The talented students are getting scholarships without any discrimination. I thank Allah Almighty for granting me this honour”.

Maryam Nawaz stressed that Honhaar scholarships are the beginning of fulfilling her dreams that children with low incomes can study at LUMS, NUST and FAST universities.

CM Maryam further said, “Those who set off petrol bombs are now in jail and the children of Al-Qadir University will also be given laptops, scholarships and e-bikes,” Punjab CM added.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated “Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme” aimed at supporting small and medium enterprises and boosting economic growth in the province.

Speaking at the launching ceremony in Lahore, she also inaugurated “Asaan Karobar Finance Card”, which offers interest-free loans of up to 30 million rupees.

Under the Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme, interest-free loans ranging from Rs10 lac to 3 crore will be provided with payments made in easy instalments.